MANILA – Filipina actress Lourdes Faberes thanked her countrymen for supporting her in the Netflix series "Sandman."

In a tweet, blogger Jerald Uy said: "#Sandman Episode 5: "24/7" needs to be nominated for an Emmy. The titular character was not even there for most parts of the episode."

Salamat po. Sana manood and lahat Ng Pinoy. I know @neilhimself loves 🇵🇭. So proud of our 24/7. #TheSandman — Lourdes Faberes 🇺🇦 (@LourdesFaberes) August 6, 2022

The actress expressed her gratitude and said: "Salamat po. Sana manood and lahat Ng Pinoy. I know @neilhimself loves. So proud of our 24/7. #TheSandman."

Faberes, a Repertory Philippines veteran, moved to the United Kingdom in 1997 to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, gaining an MA in Performance (Advanced Theatre Practice). Faberes is currently based in London.

