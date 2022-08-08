Home  >  Entertainment

'Sandman' star Lourdes Faberes thanks Pinoy fans for support

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2022 11:29 PM

Photo from Lourdes Faberes' Instagram account.
Photo from Lourdes Faberes' Instagram account.

MANILA – Filipina actress Lourdes Faberes thanked her countrymen for supporting her in the Netflix series "Sandman."

In a tweet, blogger Jerald Uy said: "#Sandman Episode 5: "24/7" needs to be nominated for an Emmy. The titular character was not even there for most parts of the episode."

The actress expressed her gratitude and said: "Salamat po. Sana manood and lahat Ng Pinoy. I know @neilhimself loves. So proud of our 24/7. #TheSandman."

Faberes, a Repertory Philippines veteran, moved to the United Kingdom in 1997 to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, gaining an MA in Performance (Advanced Theatre Practice). Faberes is currently based in London.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Sandman   Netflix   series   Lourdes Faberes  