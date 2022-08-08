MANILA — South Korean music and video collective Dream Perfect Regime (DPR) announced Monday it would perform in Manila in November.
On their respective Instagram accounts, the members of DPR posted a poster of the schedule of their Regime Tour's Asia-Pacific leg, which showed a stop in Manila on Nov. 30.
In a Facebook post, local events company Karpos Multimedia said the concert would be staged at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.
The following are the ticket prices, excluding service charge:
- VIP Package - P7,950+
- Early Entry - P5,000+
- Gen Ad - P4,000+
Tickets will go on sale starting Aug. 12 on the Regime Tour website.
DPR is composed of DPR Cream, DPR Ian, DPR Live and DPR Rem.