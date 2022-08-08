Members of Korean music collective DPR at the Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles, California last November 2021. Photo: Instagram/@dprian

MANILA — South Korean music and video collective Dream Perfect Regime (DPR) announced Monday it would perform in Manila in November.

On their respective Instagram accounts, the members of DPR posted a poster of the schedule of their Regime Tour's Asia-Pacific leg, which showed a stop in Manila on Nov. 30.

In a Facebook post, local events company Karpos Multimedia said the concert would be staged at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

The following are the ticket prices, excluding service charge:

VIP Package - P7,950+

Early Entry - P5,000+

Gen Ad - P4,000+

Tickets will go on sale starting Aug. 12 on the Regime Tour website.

DPR is composed of DPR Cream, DPR Ian, DPR Live and DPR Rem.