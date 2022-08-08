Kendra Kramer goes back to regular school

MANILA – Celebrity couple Chesca and Doug Kramer sent off their eldest daughter Kendra to school on Monday.

On Instagram, Chesca revealed that this is Kendra’s first day back in a regular school after four years of homeschooling.

“Happy 1st day back in school our baby, Kenny! After 4 years of homeschooling you're more ready than ever. You've created good habits, established a system with studying, and you've got your convictions set on stone,” she wrote.

While saying it would feel different not having Kendra at their classroom at home, Chesca stressed: “I am so excited to see you bloom and discover more about yourself.”

“There is so much to look forward to and we will always be here to support you in this new journey. It's gonna be fun, @kramer.kendra! I promise!”

Meanwhile, Doug said he made sure he told Kendra how proud he is of her and how excited they all are for her to experience regular school again.

“Told her lots of advice, and reminded her of her convictions and anchors. She's now at middle school, 13 yrs old. A new surrounding. I'm sure she'll flourish and show everyone how different and amazing she is,” he said.

Kendra is returning to regular school as a grade 8 student.

Aside from Kendra, Chesca and Doug have two other kids, Scarlett and Gavin.

