Photos from Kit Connor's Twitter account.

Netflix queer series "Heartstopper" star Kit Connor shared some snaps of the cast joining Pride Month in London.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Connor posed with co-actors Sebastian Croft and Joe Locke wearing Pride flags. Along with the cast, Locke went viral for circling around an anti-LGBT protester during the event.

london pride by @connorjessup. wonderful day with wonderful people pic.twitter.com/0v7tzZU2KN — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) August 6, 2022

Based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Alice Oseman, "Heartstopper" revolves around a gay student Charlie Spring (Locke) who fell in love with his rugby star player seatmate Nick Nelson (Connor.)

The British coming-of-age series received critical acclaim for its diverse representation of the LGBT community and a fresh take on queer issues.

Same-sex marriage is legal in 28 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay, and the United States.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow gay marriages. Drives for same-sex marriage in the Philippines have faced stiff opposition from some religious groups.

