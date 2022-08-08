Angelica Panganiban turns emotional as arrival of baby nears

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban turned emotional as she and her partner Gregg Homan await their baby.

On Instagram, Panganiban said she and Homan will be staying again in Manila where she will give birth.

“Last two long drives love then Manila base na tayo waiting for our bean… Pagbalik natin ng Subic, may bitbit na tayong baby,” she said.

“Nakaka emo 'yung bilis ng mga pangyayari. But at the same time, game na game na ko matapos to,” the actress added.

Panganiban is currently 33 weeks pregnant.

In Panganiban’s announcement of her pregnancy last March 20, she wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over two years. They had their second anniversary as a couple last July.

After a string of heartbreaks that publicly unfolded, it was only in November 2020 when Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship again.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend.