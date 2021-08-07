P-pop group SB19 is Myx Music Awards 2021 Artist of the Year. Handout

Pinoy supergroup SB19 claimed four awards, including the top prizes Song of the Year and Artist of the Year, at the Myx Music Awards 2021 on Saturday.

The P-pop group bested Ben&Ben, Moira dela Torre, Nadine Lustre, and MNL48 for the Artist of the Year trophy, and their song “Alab” was voted top song this year.

The quintet also took home Music Video of the Year for “Alab” and was named Kumu Audience choice at the end of the virtual awards night.

“Big deal ito. Isa ito sa pinapangarap naming award na matanggap before. At alam po namin yung ibang nominated ay super effort din ang ginagawa para sa music nila,” Josh said.

“Hindi po namin ito magagawa ng kami lang. Nandyan po yung mga sumusuporta sa amin, mga fans, A’Tin, syempre.”

Ben&Ben, on the other hand, captured two trophies in five nominations, winning Mellow Video of the Year for “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay” and Collaboration of the Year for “Paalam” with Dela Torre.

The event also featured performances from local and foreign acts such as Ebe Dancel, Inigo Pascual, Leanne & Naara, Maris Racal, Nameless Kids, Zild, LANY, Pink Sweat$, and Lukas Graham.

Below is the full list of the winners:

Main categories:

Artist of the Year: SB19

Song of the Year: “Alab” - SB19

Music Video of the Year: “Alab” - SB19

New Artist of the Year: Matthaios

Rock Video of the Year: "Lakas" – COLN ft. Dale Jairus

R&B/Hip-Hop Video of the Year: "Love" – Michael Pacquiao

Mellow Video of the Year: "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay" – Ben&Ben

Collaboration of the Year: "Paalam" – Moira Dela Torre and Ben&Ben

International Video of the Year: "Dynamite" – BTS

Kumu Streamer of the Year: Jex de Castro

Special awards: