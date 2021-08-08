MANILA – The official trailer for “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” the Yolanda-set film starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla, has finally been unveiled on Saturday.

In the two-minute video released by Quantum Films, the characters of Daniel Padilla and Rans Rifol are seen entering an evacuation center amid a series of announcements asking residents to evacuate their homes since another storm is set to hit the city.

In a later scene, Padilla reunites with his mother played by Concio, who refuses to go with survivors of the storm to Manila, questioning what they would do there.

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is set during the onslaught and aftermath of Yolanda, and centers on the main characters’ struggle for survival.

The film with the international title “Whether the Weather is Fine” is a joint production of iWant, Quantum Films, Black Sheep, Dreamscape Entertainment, Globe Studios, together with Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire (France), AAND (Singapore), and KawanKawan (Indonesia).

It is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival as a competing entry.

It is also the sole Philippine film selected to compete in the Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition, which highlights works of emerging directors from around the globe.

Aside from its Locarno screening, “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” will also have its North American premiere via the Toronto International Film Festival which will run from September 9 to 18.