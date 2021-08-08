Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano could not help but shed tears as he thanked his family, fans and fellow singers during his birthday number on "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday.

"It's having you people in my life, speaking to me, knowing that I'm not perfect, you know, but accepting me, almost unconditionally," Valenciano told his "ASAP" co-hosts Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Erik Santos, who all performed for his birthday number.

"Then I have the staff of 'ASAP.' They've seen me, they've seen the best and worst of me, with all my health challenges. And still, they believe in me enough to come here," he continued.

Valenciano, who turned 57 last Friday, has been battling type 1 diabetes since he was 14 years old.

In May 2018, Valenciano underwent an emergency open heart surgery after his doctors discovered that his left anterior descending artery was blocked due to diabetes.

Valenciano also had his supporters worried after he shared that his his sugar level reached a "dangerously high" level last February.

The veteran singer thanked fans who have supported him and his family, and even acknowledged "some bashers" saying, "I understand. You probably are going through your own things in life."

Valenciano expressed gratitude most especially to his wife, Angeli.

"I'm not easy to live with dahil sa mga karamdaman ko (because of my illnesses) but she's been there and she will be there until death do us part," he said.

Addressing God, Valenciano, who has also released inspirational and religious songs, said, "To our Lord, don't give up on me, okay?"

"I thank you for everything, for the life you've given me and I'm looking for the life I still have ahead of me with you and with these people," he said.

For his birthday number, Valenciano sang "Take Me Out Of The Dark." His co-hosts also showed off their interpretations of his songs, with Alcasid singing "Reaching Out," Velasquez singing "Hang On," Padilla singing "'Di Na Natuto", and Santos singing "Paano."