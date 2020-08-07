WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo’s surprise phone call with fans will make you smile

Kathryn Bernardo surprises her fans with a prank call in her latest vlog. YouTube: Everyday Kath

MANILA — Surprising her fans with a prank call as thanksgiving for her YouTube milestone, Kathryn Bernardo couldn’t help but turn emotional at one point as a loyal follower expressed her appreciation for the actress.

In her latest vlog released on Friday, Bernardo shared that she has received both her silver and gold YouTube Play Buttons, which signify having 100,000 and 1 million subscribers, respectively.

As of writing, Bernardo already has more than 2 million subscribers.

To mark the occasion, Bernardo randomly picked fans she would prank-call. Prior, the actress had invited her followers on Instagram to send her a message about their favorite episode from her vlog, “Everyday Kath,” for a chance to win a giveaway prize.

That “prize” does include a bundle of products that Bernardo endorses, but more importantly, a phone call from the film superstar.

Bernardo called five fans, all of whom were audibly shocked when their idol finally introduced herself after the opening prank of pretending to be a delivery personnel.

One fan in particular had Bernardo nearly crying with her answer to why she joined the “giveaway” callout. Watch their exchange in the full vlog below: