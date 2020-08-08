‘Voice Teens 2’: 15-year-old from CamSur wins first Team apl Knockouts

MANILA -- Calvin Candelaria, a 15-year-old from Camarines Sur, is the first contestant to make it to the top 3 of the team of apl.de.ap in this season of "The Voice Teens."

Candelaria beat his fellow Team apl members, Matt Reyes and CZ Baylosis, with his cover of "Heaven," as seen in Saturday's episode.

Candelaria was picked by his coach because he showed to him that can he overcome his natural shyness to deliver amazing performances.

Reyes and Baylosis were eliminated despite their best efforts with their covers" of "Bulong" and "McArthur Park," respectively.

Two of Team apl's top 3 will be determined in Sunday's episode.

The Knockouts of Team apl began with the announcement from their coach that one of the artists in his Top 9, Tyson Venegas, will not be able to continue his "The Voice Teens" journey.

It was due to the current travel restrictions and some legal issues, according to the show's hosts of its online stream.

This meant that only 8 artists will compete in his Knockouts.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.