‘Voice Teens 2’: 14-year-old from Surigao completes Team Lea’s Top 3

MANILA -- A 14-year-old boy from Surigao City rounded off the top 3 of the team of Lea Salonga in "The Voice Teens 2."

As seen in the episode aired this Saturday, Kristian Rajagopal, for the Knockouts, sang the classic "What Kind of Fool Am I?", a song he dedicated to his estranged father whom he longs to be reunited with.

Rajagopal earlier shared that his main motivation in joining the contest is so that his father, who is half-British, half-Indian, could maybe see him perform on television and feel proud of him.

He went against Tina Umali and Airene Bautista, who sang "When We We're Young" and "Alone," respectively.

Salonga, who was unable to watch the Knockouts live back when it was recorded due to unforeseen circumstances, went with Rajagopal based on her "gut feel."

The Broadway star revealed her decision through an online meeting with Rajagopal, Umali, and Bautista.

Rajagopal joins Alexia Tag-at and Cydel Gabutero as part of the top 3 on Salonga's team.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.