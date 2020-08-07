LISTEN: Noel Cabangon’s ‘Pag-Ibig’ inspires hope, love amid pandemic

Singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon. FILE/Gian Carlo Vizcarra

MANILA — Music veteran Noel Cabangon on Friday released a new single, titled “Pag-Ibig,” about love and holding on to hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The track from Universal Records, which also features Aikee Wika, is a “reflection of our experiences during lockdown,” Cabangon said.

“We have witnessed how people coped with situation. We were told to stay home to stay safe. But it was also the time to deeply understand about virus and reflect on how it will forever affect our lives in the future,” he wrote prior to the song’s release.

“Artists were at the frontline for various fundraisers for the most vulnerable communities. The economy stopped. The industries were shut. The main roads were empty. The world had a moment to breathe. And the sky was cleared with smog and fumes . . . And we smiled in appreciation of the beauty of the Earth.”

Cabangon has actively participated in music fundraisers for frontline workers and worst-hit communities in recent months.

He has also been vocal of his criticism of the government response to the health crisis, notably participating in the “Tinig ng Bayan” protest concert.

Listen to the full song below: