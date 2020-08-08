Ivana Alawi poses topless to celebrate 8 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA -- She's not one to shy away from baring on social media.

And true to this bold, confident personality of hers, Ivana Alawi posed topless for fans to celebrate reaching a YouTube milestone.

The actress and vlogger set pulses racing this Friday by sharing a picture, from celebrity photographer BJ Pascual, after her YouTube channel broke the 8-million subscribers mark.

Check it out below:

Alawi rose to fame mainly thanks to her YouTube channel.

She delved into acting with the drama series "Sino Ang May Sala?" and was slated to star in her first teleserye as a lead in "Ligaya," prior to the lockdown caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Alawi also tried her hand in music, releasing her first music video last month for her single, "Sana All."

In February, Alawi signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN.

She reached 7 million subscribers on YouTube in June.