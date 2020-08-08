Alex G spoofs ‘Crash Landing on You' with fiancé Mikee

MANILA -- It's proven to be a smash hit, not only in South Korea, but also across Asia, including the Philippines.

And Alex Gonzaga could not help but take a stab at parodying "Crash Landing on You" in her newest video for her YouTube channel.

Gonzaga unveiled her funny clip this Friday and not only did it feature the popular K-pop drama, but --much to the surprise of her subscribers-- a lead appearance from her fiancé, Mikee Morada.

She replaced the character of Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), while Morada played Hyun Bin's character, Captain Ri.

Titled "Crush Lande on You," some of its funniest moments include Gonzaga presenting a mall membership card to prove she wasn't from the southern part of the city, a drinking session with Morada, and their take on the "border" scene of the original.

You can watch the video below:

The reaction to the video has been positive, with it garnering more than 2.8 million views just two days after it was uploaded.

Mixed in the comments of how the video brightened up their day were fans asking Gonzaga how she got Morada to agree to the skit, even if it was potentially embarrassing.

This is not the first time Gonzaga made a parody of a popular foreign series. Back in 2019, she uploaded her take on "Bird Box," which quickly became viral among Filipinos.