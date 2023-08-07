Zanjoe Marudo shares sweet snaps with Ria Atayde in UK

Actor Zanjoe Marudo turned to social media to share sweet snaps of him with girlfriend, actress Ria Atayde.

Marudo flexed his girlfriend, one of the stars of "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin," as he uploaded photos of them during their trip to the United Kingdom.

In one of the photos, Marudo can be seen kissing the cheek of Atayde inside a telephone booth.

Just last month on "Magandang Buhay," Atayde said she is still looking forward to discover more about Marudo, one of the stars of the hit series "Dirty Linen."

Atayde also previously said she is blessed to have an understanding boyfriend.