Why Kris Aquino gave Mark Leviste a ring

MANILA – Former TV host Kris Aquino explained why she gave her ex-boyfriend Mark Leviste a ring.

In an Instagram post, Leviste was seen wearing a ring speculated to be from Aquino.

Aquino confirmed this saying: "Sorry, I pressed post by accident. Marc & I both know we still have a lot of work to do as far as communication and not misinterpreting each other’s words -- the important thing is that we both know our kids come first."

"The reason I gave him the ring was first of all, we were very much together then BUT whether we can make the journey together reach the finish line: the love, friendship, and the fidelity (meaning loyalty & commitment) to honor & respect what was and what is shall remain SOLID," she added.

"I am realistic, I’m battling 5 autoimmune conditions and the odds of me getting to the point of remission are very much against me, so I'm learning to be grateful for each day I wake up, that’s why I avoid discussing the future -- I continue to be grateful that we have a merciful & loving God who listens to your prayers. Thank you because YOU GIVE ME HOPE."

She also noted Leviste's family's genuine concern about her well-being.

"The old me would be messaging Vice Gov. Marc (it’s really with a C) to argue with him on why he couldn’t keep this private -- but I've learned to accept him in his totality in the same way that he has learned to accept me for me," Aquino said.

"We’re trying our best to make what we have work, and if I'm being 100% honest -- a lot of my motivation comes from the fact that Kuya, Bimb, and I feel genuine affection & concern for his daughter (she’s private so I will refrain from mentioning her name) and his youngest C2 -- I had posted about him in the past so it’s okay," she added.

"C2 and Bimb are the same age and he’s staying with us. I'm very blessed because it’s difficult for kids to get along with their respective parent’s new partner & his or her kids. Even Vice Mayor Ronin who’s just my text mate has been so warm & helpful including his GF. A’s boyfriend is also the nicest, and even C2’s GF was FUN and a fellow #swiftie."

Since her condition has gotten “progressively worse,” Aquino earlier said she had asked Leviste for a pause knowing that a long-distance relationship would not work for them.

