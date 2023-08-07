The cast of 'My School President' in Manila. Photo from GMMTV Twitter account.

MANILA — The music and plot of "My School President" made it relatable to Filipino fans, lead stars Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat said during their fan meeting in the Philippines.

Several boys' love (BL) series have become hits since its boom in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic but "My School President" offers a refreshing yet familiar take on the genre which made some fans return to the genre this year.

"Because of the story, it's easy to digest and it's (about) high school life, everything is easy-going on and no such drama and every character got a positive vibe and everybody is relatable. That's why it's so popular," Nattawat told reporters in a press conference.

Norawit added that music also played a big role into making the series a big hit to the public.

While typical to its middle school setting, "My School President" used music to capture the audience, with new songs and covers frequently released.

"Our series has a lot of music, the covers and also the newly-released songs that feature most of us. And I think that fans really like it because most series doesn't have that much music," Norawit told reporters.

The two actors thanked their Filipino fans for their support.

"We really like the Philippines, and there's also a lot of singers in the Philippines, I learn a lot from them," Gemini said.

The cast of "My School President" led by Norawit and Nattawat, along with Mark Pakin, Winny Thanawin, Satang Kittiphop, Ford Arun, Prom Theepakon, Captain Passatorn, and Aun Napat, held a fan meeting at the University of the Philippines Diliman University Theater last Saturday.

