MANILA -- Markus Paterson showered praises upon his ex-girlfriend, actress Janella Salvador, expressing that he couldn't have wished for a better mother for their son Jude.

During a conversation with Ogie Diaz, Paterson said he would give Salvador a perfect 10 when it comes to being a mom to their two-year old.

“I see the way she cares for Jude. I see the way she sacrifices her downtime from work just to spend time with him kasi ang bibo na niya ngayon. Hands-on talaga siya. I couldn’t ask for a better mother of my child,” he said.

Paterson also appreciates Salvador for being a great friend and co-parent.

“She’s an amazing co-parent. She never leaves me hanging talaga. Kapag gusto ko si Jude, magre-reply naman siya. Kapag tumawag ako, gusto ko makita si Jude, sasagot siya. I am super grateful for her existence,” he said.

When asked if he still wants to get back with her to give Jude a complete family, Paterson said: “Mahirap sabihin kasi hindi naman kami nagkikita. Hindi naman kami nag-uusap araw-araw tungkol sa sarili namin, puro tungkol kay Jude. Araw-araw kami nag-uusap pero puro tungkol kay Jude.”

Ultimately, Paterson said his only wish is for Salvador to find her own happiness.

“Gusto ko lang na maging masaya siya. Masaya naman siya sa buhay niya ngayon. Busy siya sa work niya. Everything is going smoothly. Sobrang okay ng co-parenting set-up namin. Hindi pumapasok sa isip ko na ‘Do I want to get back with her?’ It’s just not a priority right now, for either of us, I feel. Mas focused kami kay Jude ngayon,” he said.

Nonetheless, Paterson said it was Salvador who taught him what unconditional love is.

“I will always appreciate that because I’ve only had short relationships… puro honeymoon stage. Hindi nata-tackle 'yung serious life, relationship problems, serious responsibilities,” he said.

“I’m glad that it happened with Jea because we already had that connection, the deep foundation of love and trust for each other. So nung nalaman namin na we were expecting Jude, it wasn’t scary na. Kaya natin ito. Ang dami na nating napagdaanan.”

It just so happened that they weren’t meant to stay a couple.