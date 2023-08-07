Kim Sejeong's Manila concert: Seat map, ticket prices

Kim Sejeong. Photo: Instagram/clean_0828

Further details on South Korean singer-actress' Kim Sejeong's upcoming concert in the Philippines have been released on Monday.

On its social media accounts, promoter Wilbros Live said the show would be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on October 1.

LOOK: Ticket prices and fan benefits for @0828_kimsejeong’s concert in the Philippines, happening at the New Frontier Theater on Oct. 1. | via @jaehwabernardo #KimSejeong



(📷: @WilbrosLive) pic.twitter.com/U8SHC0rnWc — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 7, 2023

The following are the ticket prices:

Diamond - P9,950

VIP Center - P7,950

VIP Side - P5,750

Orchestra - P4,750

Loge - P4,150

Balcony - P2,650

Tickets will go on sale beginning August 19 through TicketNet's website and outlets, Wilbros said.

The event is part of Kim's first concert tour, which starts with a two-day show in Seoul in September.

Kim, a former member of girl groups I.O.I and Gugudan, is also scheduled to release new music in September.

Kim is also known for her lead roles in several shows, including "School 2017," "The Uncanny Counter" and "Business Proposal."

