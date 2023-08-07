South Korean actor Jung Hae-In

MANILA -- South Korean actor Jung Hae-In has been bringing to life characters that inspire, and bring joy, laughter and comfort to viewers for a decade.



And according to the award-winning actor, there is no one else he would rather celebrate this career milestone than the people who helped him climb new heights in the cutthroat industry.

To personally show his gratitude to his supporters, Jung kicked off his "10th Season" tour, which is a series of fan meets in Asia.

Among the stops he chose is Manila as he knows he has numerous fans in the country.

“Thank you so much for all the support even if I am far away,” Jung said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

This was the third time the South Korean actor visited the Philippines. According to him, had it not been for the pandemic, he would have come sooner.

Scenes from Jung Hae-In's fan meet in Manila. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

“In my memory, Filipino fans are really bright and they have amazing smiles despite the very hot weather in the country. They have amazing energy,” he explained.

“More than being thankful, I receive a lot of energy from my Filipino fans.”

His Filipino fans or "Haenies" did not disappoint as over 2,000 packed the New Frontier Theater for the fan meet.

During the program, Jung was asked to describe his decade-long career and he simply answered with the phrase, “Salamat po."

The statement was warmly embraced by the fans, who they felt the same.

According to some fans, they participated in the fan meet as they likewise wanted the actor to feel their appreciation for his positive influence in their life.

"Sobra nakatulong '[yung K-drama] kasi in a way it gives you positive vibes. May aabangan ako after ng work, may nilu-look forwward," Daffy explained.

Daffy shared she caught the Hallyu fever after she was enthralled by the performance of Jung in "Something in the Rain" in 2018.

"Para siyang walking green flag. Married na ako pero suportahan ako husband kasi parang boyfriend material. Every girl’s dream. Ang galing ng acting," she reasoned.

Sherry Den was likewise pulled into the K-drama rabbit hole due to Jung's stellar acting.

"Sa 'Something in the Rain,' sobrang type ng guy gusto ko din. Very ideal. Parang personality niya not just an actor parang very gentle," she said.

The fan went on: "Siya pinaka-oppa ko."

Jung has undoubtedly proven his versatility in various genres -- may it be romance, comedy, or even action.

But for 67-year-old Marilou Lostestica, she was drawn to the actor because of the types of projects he picks and produces.

"It inspires, it teaches a lesson sa life, gives direction," she said. "I see meaning in the way he acts."

Jung revealed that he is indeed particular with the roles he will play.

“More than the genre, I look for the script and scenario but If I were to pick one it would be a bright one," he said.

Apart from the return of Netflix’s "D.P.," Jung said he has a travel variety show slated to come out as well as a short film.

“I will be touring for my fan meeting. I am picking out some of my projects… For the next project, next year maybe,” he teased.