MANILA -- Actress Gillian Vicencio insisted that she does not feel insecure of her "sisters" Belle Mariano, Alexa Ilacad and Charlie Dizon.

The four actresses played the young Salazar sisters in the 2020 Star Cinema film "Four Sisters Before The Wedding."

In her "Magandang Buhay" guesting on Monday with her "ReTox 2 Be Continued" co-star and leading man Yves Flores, Vicencio said she is happy for her co-stars.

"Insecurity po? Actually po wala. Kasi po parang kapag may nakikita po na may mga projects sila... parang 'uy ang tagal mong gusto ito, gusto mo ang ginagawa mo, eto na siya nandito na siya,'" Vicencio said.

"So ang saya kasi nakita ko rin po kung paano sila, like 'yung gusto talaga nila ang ginagawa nila, nakita ko po 'yon. So deserve, everything," Vicencio added.

Vicencio also believe that Mariano, Ilacad and Dizon are happy for her.

Vicencio once again showed her support for her "sisters" as she also invited everyone to support and watch "Third World Romance," starring Dizon and actor Carlo Aquino, which opens in cinemas on August 16.

Mariano, who just finished her solo concert, has started working for upcoming series "Can't Buy Me Love," with Donny Pangilinan, while Ilacad is part of the series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," which also stars Dizon.

"ReTox 2 Be Continued" aired its first episode on Tuesday, August 1, on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.

