Here's a chance to win TWICE concert tickets

K-pop girl group TWICE. Photo courtesy of Smart

Attention, Filipino ONCEs! Here's your chance to score tickets to TWICE's upcoming concert in the Philippines.

Smart Communications said Monday it was giving subscribers a chance to score free tickets to the hitmaking K-pop girl group's shows at the Philippine Arena on September 30 and October 1.

To get tickets, subscribers must visit the Smart Store at Ayala Center Cebu from August 18 to 19, or the one at SM Megamall from August 25 and 26 and avail of Magic Data+ 649 or Magic Data+ 749 offers.

Ticket redemption is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The two-day event is part of TWICE's "Ready to Be" tour and marks the nine-member act's second solo concert in the Philippines since the "Twicelights" show in 2019.

Earlier this year, TWICE won the Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first Korean artist to receive the recognition.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO