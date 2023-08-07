Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) and Chiara (Francine Diaz) in the latest scenes of "Dirty Linen." ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The primetime series "Dirty Linen" broke its concurrent viewer record last week after its shocking sibling revelation.

On its Thursday episode, Carlos (John Arcilla) revealed that the mother of Chiara (Francine Diaz) is Olivia (Dolly de Leon) which makes her and Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) siblings.

"Oo, anak kita kay Olivia pero ginamit ka rin niya para ipanlaban sa 'kin. Meron siyang dating boyfriend na nagplano para magnakaw dito sa bahay," Carlos said.

"Pagkatapos, iniwanan ka lang niya rito, sunod-sunod na ang nangyari rito sa bahay tapos namatay na si Noel, si Lydia, si Risa, sinet-up nila kami kasi gusto nila kaming pagbintangan, gusto nila masira ang pamilya natin."

It may be recalled that while Olivia was struggling for her life she revealed to Leona that she was pregnant with Carlos' child.

With more things unfolding, Alexa was more determined to seek revenge for the death of their family.

The episode gained 151,202 concurrent live viewers, or those watching at the same time, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube.

The next episode reveals Mila revealing her true identity as Alexa and warning the Fieros that they have evidence against the family.

Carlos asserted that Ador (Epy Quizon) should take one for the team but Feliz (Angel Aquino) was fed up with the situation and left the family conversation.

"Dirty Linen" is down to its last three weeks, Dreamscape Entertainment announced Friday.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

