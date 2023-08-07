Daryl’s House in Manila also an opportunity to see Todd Rundgren

MANILA -- When American singer-songwriter Daryl Hall performs at the Mall of Asia Arena this coming November 27, singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren will be his special guest performer.

I think it is great that Filipino fans will get a double treat in the persons of Hall and Rundgren. After all they have a shared history.

First, both are Philadelphia natives.

Second, Rundgren produced Hall & Oates’ third album "War Babies" that was their first album to crack the Top 100 of Billboard magazine.

And third, when Hall convened his Daryl’s House, the performances with Rundgren are some of the most lauded.

I first became aware of Rundgren with his progressive band Utopia that scored a hit with the song “Set Me Free” in 1980.

From there, I backtracked to his psychedelic band Nazz from the mid-1970s, and his solo works – "The Hermit of Mink Hollow" and "Something/Anything" that spawned some monster hits that have been covered ad infinitum by many an artist.

Those remakes confirmed Rundgren as a top songwriter in the vein of modern pop music writers Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Gregg Alexander of the New Radicals to name but a couple of them.

Some of those timeless favorites of Rundgren’s include “Hello It’s Me” that has been recorded by Lani Hall, Workshy, the Isley Brothers, Mary J Blige, Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs, and Erykah Badu.

“Can We Still Be Friends” was recorded by Robert Palmer (a version that hit the American Top 40), Rod Stewart, Mandy Moore, Vonda Shepard, and even our very own Toni Gonzaga again to name a few.

Workshy, Terry Hall, Yo La Tengo, and others put their stamp on “I Saw the Light.”

“Love is the Answer” was a massive hit for England Dan and John Ford Coley with the song one of the 1970’s best. Gary Valenciano, Rick Springfield, and Rumer also recorded the song for their albums.

More than a musician and a producer, Rundgren is also famously known as the stepfather of actress Liv Tyler who treated the latter very much like his daughter.

Rundgren has been a regular guest on the Daryl’s House tour and will be a treat for Filipino classic rock fans who will get to watch this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

