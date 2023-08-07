'Best friend' Kyle Echarri back in Andrea Brillantes' life

Kapamilya young stars Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes. Screen grab: @AndreaBrillantes12

MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes shared her happiness that actor Kyle Echarri, whom she described as her best friend, is back in her life again.

"Gusto ko lang sabihin na I'm happy na you are back into my life again. Nagkaroon kasi kami ng konting disconnection ni Kyle. Pero masaya ako na nandito na ulit 'yung best friend ko," Brillantes said in her latest vlog before she and Echarri played the "Who's Most Likely To" challenge.

"Best friend pa rin ba ang tingin mo sa akin?" Brillantes asked Echarri, who replied: "Oo naman."

"I can't say number one but yeah we're best friends," Echarri added.

In 2019, Echarri, who was 15-year-old at that time, described Brillantes as a "very special friend" to him.

The two Kapamilya young stars are set to reunite in the upcoming project "Senior High."

"Senior High" marks the reunion of Echarri and Brillantes after the 2020 series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

Meanwhile, Echarri was last seen in "The Iron Heart" as the young Apollo, while Brillantes was the lead star of iWantTFC series "Drag You & Me."