Gary V touched as 'ASAP' celebrates his 58th birthday

MANILA – Gary Valenciano was deeply moved as his fellow “ASAP Natin To” mainstays paid tribute to him on Sunday in celebration of his 58th birthday on the show.

The ABS-CBN variety program opened with a medley of Valenciano’s hits, capped by his own performance of his inspirational songs along with singers Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

“Like everybody else, we are musicians and singers, but we are also instruments. Maraming salamat to everyone who’s paying attention to what God has given me,” the performer known as Mr. Pure Energy said.

“It’s nice when you look at 40 years in the industry - I am celebrating that next year - tapos makikita mo all the good and the bad, and you get to look at the Hand that is creating it. It’s not finished yet and it’s not a masterpiece. But I have chosen to put my life in the hands of the One creating that masterpiece. His faithfulness does not cease,” he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Valenciano said he is also grateful to everyone on “ASAP Natin To”, including those working behind the cameras. “They are blessings that you get to realize, they all play a role in my life.”

Vowing to continue what he loves to do, the singer added: “I am alive today, defying what medicine has said. I am not supposed to be around anymore. I am 58 today and I love what I do, I love who I am with and I will continue going and going, and growing and growing.”

Indicating that he’s not going to stop entertaining anytime soon, Valenciano said: “Wait ‘till I am 68. I am still going to stand up and say, ‘I am 68 and I am still going.’”

Aside from messages from her fellow singers, the music icon also received a moving one from his son, Gab.

"I'm incredibly proud to be your son. And thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for being our own very Superman. And I've said it before, and I'll say it over and over again - I love you, I'm proud of you," said Gab.

"To the world, you are Mr. Pure Energy. But to us, you're just Dad, and that's enough," he added.