MANILA – The family of Cherie Gil is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support for them and the late actress following her unexpected demise.

In an official statement which her son Raph shared on social media, the actress’ family said they would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all those who expressed their concern for Gil during this difficult time.

“It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce that Cherie passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5th, at 4:48 a.m. EST after a brave battle against cancer,” the statement said.

“Cherie was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer in October of last year after deciding to relocate to New York City to be closer to her children. She then underwent treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York,” it added.

It was Gil’s request that her diagnosis be kept private, and as a family, they supported her in this decision.

“Cherie fought bravely against her illness, with grace and strength. Despite her struggles, she always managed to exude courage and never lost her trademark sass, wit, and infectious humor, or her larger-than-life personality.”

According to statement, Gil spent her last days surrounded by family and loved ones.

And while they are deeply saddened by her loss and still mourning her passing, Gil’s family said the outpouring of love and support for her and them is just an evidence of just how many lives the actress touched.

"In the end, there are no words - only love. Cherie lived with all her heart.”

