9 'Idol Philippines' bets bid goodbye to competition

MANILA -- Nine contestants of "Idol Philippines" Season 2 failed to advance to the next round of the competition after missing the cut during the middle round.

On Saturday's episode, Stef Payusan did not impress enough the four judges of the singing show after her group's version of "Sandalan" by 6Cyclemind.

Mariel Baguio and Cyra Lee Baranda also ended their "Idol" journey after their rendition of Adele's "Chasing Pavements."

Meanwhile, Christian Imperial was the only act from "Soul'd Out" group to miss a ticket to the next level of the competition. His four other groupmates made the cut.

Three hopefuls in "G5" were also sent packing after singing "Pagod Na Ko."

Aly Amores, Bianca Dimaculangan, and Jade Manalo all fell short in moving to the next round.

Dave Maramag and Jimsen Jison of "Fifth Element" were also unlucky this season.

