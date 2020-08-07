'Your voice is beautiful': Hayley Williams thanks SB19's Sejun for Paramore cover

Paramore's Hayley Williams left a special message for SB19's Sejun after the Pinoy singer uploaded a "stunning" cover of one of their hits. Williams' Instagram and Sejun's Twitter

MANILA -- It was not too long ago when he found himself at a loss for words when asked to describe what it felt to dominate the MYX Music Awards with his group, SB19.

And this Thursday, Sejun must have felt similarly shocked after logging on to Twitter and find a heartfelt thanks from American singer Hayley Williams, best known as the vocalist for Paramore, waiting for him.

Williams thanked Sejun for his "stunning cover" of Paramore's "Turn It Off," which he posted last Tuesday.





thanks for sharing this with all of us. your voice is beautiful and i loved hearing someone sing these words back to me today. mighta needed it more than i care to admit ❤️ https://t.co/ND6bsGDuii — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) August 6, 2020

"Thanks for sharing this with all of us," she told him. "Your voice is beautiful and I loved hearing someone sing these words back to me today. Mighta needed it more than I care to admit."

Sejun replied with: "Thank you so much. Your music is healing, and it echoes."

It was last Tuesday when Sejun posted his acoustic cover, tagging Williams' account and writing as the caption: "Alive in spite of me. Thank you for your music."

It has since garnered more than 220,000 views on Twitter.

Sejun is one of the members of the P-pop boy group SB19, which won a trifecta of awards -- Song of the Year and Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year -- in the recent MYX Music Awards, which was held last July 25 online.

They released their much-anticipated debut album, "Get in the Zone," a week ago.