WATCH: Sam Milby says Catriona Gray is ‘the one’

Sam Milby went public with his relationship with Catriona Gray through this Instagram post in May. Instagram: @samuelmilby/ ABS-CBN

MANILA — In a rare statement addressing his relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, actor Sam Milby said Friday he sees the beauty queen as “the one.”

Milby was asked about his romance with Gray during a virtual media conference for the upcoming ABS-CBN drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” where he is a cast member.

“I do believe she is the one,” Milby answered, when asked on the possibility of marriage. (See the 1:14:45 mark of the video below.)

“Siyempre, may difference sa edad namin. Ako, I’m 36. She's 26, and kaka-start pa lang ng career niya. It’s early, but I do believe she is the one.”

Milby and Gray went public with their relationship in May, more than a year after they were first linked romantically in December 2018.

After her Miss Universe reign, Gray has so far juggled being a first-time book author, a singer, and an entrepreneur with a planned jewelry line, on top of continuing her advocacies.

Milby, whose acting career spans 15 years, meanwhile remains active on camera, with “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” marking his latest starring role in a teleserye.

Drawing from the series’ title, a reporter then asked Milby how he would respond if another man told him the same phrase, regarding his relationship with Gray.

The question was an apparent reference to Gray’s former boyfriend, model Clint Bondad, whose controversial Instagram updates pertaining to “Sam” and “Cat” stirred intrigue surrounding the new relationship.

“If someone says that to me — ang sa iyo ay akin?” Milby answered. “Kung akin talaga, ipaglalaban ko. If it’s really mine, I will fight for it. I will fight for her.”