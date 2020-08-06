'Pinakamagandang regalo na natanggap ko': Vhong celebrates son's college graduation

MANILA -- Vhong Navarro has celebrated a major milestone in his son Fredriek's life.

Navarro on Thursday took to Instagram to congratulate his eldest on graduating from the University of Santo Tomas.

Sharing the graduation photos of Fredriek, the "It's Showtime" host wrote: "Yahoo!!! Pinakamagandang regalo na natanggap ko!!! Maraming salamat sayo Kuya. Nakaka proud ka."

He also told him: "I love you so much!"

Fredriek finished with a degree in Information Technology, and is part of a batch of students graduating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fredriek is one of Navarro's two sons. He had him from a previous relationship with a non-showbiz partner, while Isaiah, or Yce --his other son-- is with former actress Bianca Lapus.

In an interview in 2017, Navarro admitted that it took him years to develop a relationship with his two sons.

"Late bloomer akong naging tatay," he admitted then. "So parang masyado na silang malaki, nasa tamang edad nung naging super close kami. Kasi masyado kong inuna that time 'yung trabaho."

He also described their relationship as akin to friends. "Kumbaga, 'pag-aalis ako kasama ko 'yung mga kaibigan ko, kasama ko sila."

"Kasi gusto kong iparamdam sa kanila na ito 'yung na-miss ko. 'Di ko kayo nakasama nung bata, eh," he explained.

Navarro is now married to his longtime partner, Tanya Bautista.