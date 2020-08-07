LOOK: Sheena Halili flaunts growing baby bump

MANILA -- A pregnant Sheena Halili took to social media to show off her growing baby bump.

On Instagram, Halili, who is 20 weeks pregnant, decided to share her pregnancy journey to her fans and followers by posting photos of her in bikini.

"Vitamin D for mommy and baby," Halili wrote in the caption.

In her recent post, Halili also shared her photo wearing a pink swimsuit.

It was just last June when Halili announced that she is pregnant with her first child with lawyer-husband, Jeron Manzanero.

Last month, the couple shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

Halili rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of the GMA-7 talent search "StarStruck."