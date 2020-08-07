Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Sheena Halili flaunts growing baby bump

Posted at Aug 07 2020 01:11 PM | Updated as of Aug 07 2020 01:14 PM

MANILA -- A pregnant Sheena Halili took to social media to show off her growing baby bump.

"Vitamin D for mommy and baby," Halili wrote in the caption.

It was just last June when Halili announced that she is pregnant with her first child with lawyer-husband, Jeron Manzanero.

Last month, the couple shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

Halili rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of the GMA-7 talent search "StarStruck."

