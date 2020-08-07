Jericho Rosales shares advice to young actors

MANILA -- Jericho Rosales on Friday offered some unsolicited advice to young actors as he shared his showbiz experiences on the online show "We Rise Together."

Rosales, who started in the entertainment industry in his teens, told today's young stars that, while things are tough because of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the best time to prepare.

"This is the best time for you guys to prepare, because when this is all over and everyone can go out, lalabas lahat ng mga talent, lalabas lahat ng 'yan. And I'm saying that it is going to be crazy, it's going to be fun and there's gonna be pressure and stuff and there's going to be a lot of crazy things, new things coming up," said Rosales, who has blossomed into an award-winning actor.

"Like right now, there's so many things that's happening. So many avenues, so many places where you can see artists doing different kind of things and stuff like that. Just go out there. Go out there knowing who you are, knowing that you are solid inside, knowing that you are prepared. Nothing can prepare you for tomorrow but you know somehow that you prepared yourself, that kaya mo 'yan and it's not going to be all about you," he added.

Aside from passion, Rosales said that a key to showbiz longevity is to always remind yourself that you are doing things not only for yourself but for others too.

"Just find that direction, that purpose and you will be fine and you will be solid," he said.

He also advised his younger colleagues to have friends who will always be there for you.

"In this business, in this industry it's tough. This industry is gonna be vicious, so you better have your friends, you better have your family, you better know what it means to value these people and appreciate the people who help you. ...Just always know that it's really important to equip yourself, educate yourself and know who you are," Rosales said.