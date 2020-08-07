Gab Valenciano shares touching birthday message to his 'hero' Gary V

MANILA -- Gary Valenciano marked his birthday on Thursday, August 6, with a message of hope for his fans and followers.

In his Instagram post, Valenciano posted a clip of him singing his hit "Could You Be Messiah."

"With so many questions in these uncertain times, I can only hope that we discover everything that God can be to us," Valenciano wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Valenciano's son, Gab, shared his birthday message for his father, whom he described as his "hero."

"Growing up, I would make believe I was this certain person who I idolized. I would dress up, sing, dance and scream ‘ARANETA ARE YOU READY!’. This person was and still is my hero. For many years people asked if I wanted to be like him. The answer is yes. Not in a way where I sell out stadiums or release platinum albums and records. But to one day be a husband and father first. This person happens to be my dad, and he was always dad, first. You always prioritized us papa, and I am eternally grateful that God blessed us with you. Happy happy birthday. You deserve all the happiness in the world. I love you so very much," Gab wrote.

Valenciano's eldest son Paolo also greeted his father on his special day.

"Delivered fruits so I could cross the checkpoints to see my parents. Happy birthday," Paolo wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.