Angel Locsin reveals hacking attempts of her email, social media accounts

MANILA -- Actress Angel Locsin on Thursday revealed that there were repeated attempts to hack her social media accounts.

"Someone's trying to repeatedly hack my Twitter, Facebook, & email," Locsin wrote on Instagram Stories.

The new attempt comes just weeks after her fan pages got offers to hand over the accounts in exchange of money.

One of the more outspoken local celebrities, Locsin has been vocal about her opinions on issues affecting the country.

Recently, Locsin, who has been a visible figure in relief drives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, defended health workers, following the critical statements from President Rodrigo Duterte.