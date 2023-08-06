Veteran South Korean actors Ryu Seung-ryong, left, and Zo In-sung in the action thriller series 'Moving,' set to premiere on Disney+ on August 9. Screengrab from video on Disney+ Philippines' YouTube channel

Superpowered humans come under threat in the upcoming South Korean series "Moving," which boasts an ensemble cast of veteran actors and up-and-coming stars.

Based on a popular webtoon by acclaimed author Kang Full, "Moving" follows ordinary students who discover that they have superhuman abilities but keep it a secret to resume regular lives.

"[But] as they try to live quietly, government agencies seek to exploit them for their own means and also to eliminate them to rid the world of superhumans," streamer Disney+ said in a recent press release.

"With enemies threatening their lives, they must prepare themselves to protect their friends and family, and fight against all who want to harm them. As they use their powers for survival, they uncover secrets about themselves and the people they care about," it added.

"Moving" features an all-star cast that includes Ryu Seung-ryong of the box-office hit "Miracle in Cell No. 7," Han Hyo-joo of the period drama "Dong Yi," Zo In-sung from shows such as "Memories of Bali" and "It's Okay That's Love," Cha Tae-hyun of "My Sassy Girl" fame, and Kim Sung-kyun of the "Reply 1988" series.

The project also marks Zo In-sung's first series in seven years.

The newer actors, meanwhile, include Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung (who also starred in apocalyptic horror series "Sweet Home"), and Kim Do-hoon.

The seven-part series is scheduled to drop on Disney+ on August 9.

