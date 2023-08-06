O/C Records launches all-female group 'Madam'

O/C Records new girl-group Madam is comprised of Mitzi Negado, Alyssa Remulla, Alyssa Janine Cruz, and Ashlee Factor. Handout

MANILA – O/C Records, owned by Kean Cipriano, recently launched a new all-female group dubbed "Madam."

The group is composed of singer-songwriters Mitzi Negado, Alyssa Remulla, Alyssa Janine Cruz, and Ashlee Factor.

Madam was formed after Cipriano came up with the idea of creating an alternative pop/R&B quartet within O/C Records' established "Odd Creatures" roster.

Chynna Ortaleza, who is Cipriano’s wife and the vice president of the label, said that the O/C Records team deeply admire the P-pop movement, and she considers Madam as their contribution to the scene.

This month, Madam will release of their debut single, "Narara," which delves into the emotional struggle of confessing feelings to someone special and the fear of unrequited love.

Each member contributed to the lyrics of the song.