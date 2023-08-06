BINI and BGYO welcome new Thomasians during Welcome Party, the first since the pandemic, at the University of Santo Tomas Quandricentennial Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa BINI and BGYO welcome new Thomasians during Welcome Party, the first since the pandemic, at the University of Santo Tomas Quandricentennial Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa BINI and BGYO welcome new Thomasians during Welcome Party, the first since the pandemic, at the University of Santo Tomas Quandricentennial Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa BINI and BGYO welcome new Thomasians during Welcome Party, the first since the pandemic, at the University of Santo Tomas Quandricentennial Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa BINI and BGYO welcome new Thomasians during Welcome Party, the first since the pandemic, at the University of Santo Tomas Quandricentennial Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa BINI and BGYO welcome new Thomasians during Welcome Party, the first since the pandemic, at the University of Santo Tomas Quandricentennial Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa

MANILA -- P-pop stars BINI and BGYO headlined the 2023 Thomasian Welcome Party on Saturday night, in what was the University of Santo Tomas' last event in its annual program to welcome freshmen.

The “Nation’s Girl Group” performed six songs, including their debut single “Born To Win,” “Na Na Na Na,” and “Labi.”

“Nakita ko sa TikTok before, tinanong yung students sino yung gusto nilang makitang magperform, and sinasabi nila BINI, BGYO, and we’re super thankful po,” said Gwen, the group’s lead vocalist and lead rapper.

Maloi, the group’s main vocalist who summoned cheers from the crowd of students every time she hit high notes live, had this to say about representing the Filipino youth.

“Syempre po super saya kasi ito naman po everytime; [goal] ng BINI na i-showcase talaga kung ano yung meron kami, kung ano yung talent namin and to share it with everybody. And, ngayon po na—hindi namin masasabi na lahat kilala kami, maraming first time lang kami makikita, first time lang kami makikilala so, it was really an opportunity for us to—alam mo ‘yon—magpakilala na this is BINI and this is what we’ve got.”

Aiah admitted there were a lot of adjustments to be made when it came to the preparations for the performance as Sheena, the ‘bunso’ of the group, was unable to join them.

“First time lang din namin po ma-try na 360 [degrees] po yung stage. Syempre, inaral din po namin na hindi lang sa isang side talaga kami haharap. Kailangan namin malibot lahat ng stage, para natitignan din namin yung nasa ibang side,” added Colet, referring to the stage setup in the university’s Quadricentennial Pavilion that is open on all four sides to face the whole court.

As the last performers, BGYO pumped up the crowd with energetic performances of their featured singles such as “Magnet,” “Panahon,” and “Extraordinary.”

“Same pa rin naman po ang preparation, nagbabago lang sa kung paano kami coconnect sa audience pag may nagsasalita,” said the group’s leader, Gelo, when asked about how they prepared for the performance.

It was BGYO’s first time to perform for UST, and they welcomed the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of the new Thomasians.

“Masaya kasi kumbaga mas makakaconnect kami kasi in a way, parang mas magkakalapit kami ng era, Gen Z,” said Akira, the main vocalist of the group.

“Tsaka mas gusto namin ‘yon kasi pag mas bata yung generation, malaki yung chance na magustuhan nila yung music namin and yung performance namin bilang group,” added Gelo.

Just like BINI, “The Aces of P-pop” had to perform without their bunso, Nate. But that did not stop them from giving their all and even coming back up on stage for encore songs.

Both BGYO's Akira and BINI’s Mikha have sisters who are UST freshmen and are among the students who participated in the annual Welcome Walk ceremony, during which the newly enrolled college students would go through the Arch of the Centuries—a historic landmark on campus—and mark the beginning of their journey to higher education.

Akira shared that his sister is one of the freshmen who will be taking up Accountancy. “Bawal ligawan!” he said, playfully warding off potential suitors and making his members laugh.

As a college student herself, BINI’s Aiah, who is taking up Multimedia Arts under a scholarship grant from Enderun College, relayed this message to the freshmen they performed for: “Good luck. As a fellow college student, mahirap… Pero kaya natin ‘to. It will be worth it in the end.”

“Thomasians, lalo na sa freshmen, congratulations na nakapasok kayo sa dream school niyo, UST. Tuloy-tuloy niyo lang ‘yan, bagong chapter ‘to ng buhay niyo and I know pagbubutihan niyo, and ngayon pa lang proud na kami sa inyo and sa lahat pa na pwede niyong ma-achieve,” said BGYO’s Gelo, encouraging their audience prior to the performance.

BINI and BGYO are scheduled to perform at San Andres Complex, Manila on Aug. 6 in celebration of Local World Youth Day, and at The Cove Manila Beach Club, Okada on Aug. 19 for the Malaya Music Fest.

