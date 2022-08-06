Showbiz industry mourns death of Cherie Gil

Photos from Sid Lucero and Sharon Cuneta's Instagram account.

MANILA – Celebrities mourned the death of veteran actress Cherie Gil, who passed away Friday at the age of 59.

In an Instagram post, her nephew, Sid Lucero posted a photo after her death and said: "I love you ;) big hug :)"



Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta said that the passing of Gil shattered her heart into pieces, noting other untimely deaths of her other friends these past few years.

“I love you so very much. It is the end of an era now that you’ve left us…What will I do without you now, Love? My true screen partner, a true friend, ninang of Simone … I miss you so terribly & know it will only get worse,” she said.

Zsa Zsa Padilla looked back at her moments with the screen veteran stressing how passionate she was.

"Saddened to hear about your passing. The last time I worked with you, we were always seated beside each other - chatting away while waiting for our turn to work on our next scenes. You always had a way of getting in touch with me," Padilla said.

"I’ll never forget when you surprised me with a call and left a message on my machine. I was pregnant then with Zia and staying in Las Vegas while you were in NYC. I’ll never forget the quiet dinner we had with some (common) friends. As always, it was wonderful to be in your company. The last time I saw you was at Antonio’s in Tagaytay. We were happily waving at each other since I was seated at the lower level. You even texted me after! But most importantly, I’ll never forget how beautiful and vibrant you were when you celebrated your golden birthday! You danced the tango and I remember thinking - this woman can do anything she puts her heart into!

"You were always so passionate and full of life! That’s how I will always remember you, Cherie, my Gemini sister! I miss you, my beautiful friend. Until we meet again. My deepest condolences to Cherie’s family."

Director Jose Javier Reyes said Gil was irreplaceable for the roles that she has portrayed.

"Rest now, dear EVANGELINE ROSE. You will always be our TRINING OJEDA immortalized in ORO, PLATA, MATA. Have a safe journey home to the arms of our Father," he said.

"You were launched in the very first movie I ever wrote. You starred in the movie that I will always be remembered. You are irreplaceable in the minds and hearts of so many of us."

Born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, the acclaimed actress was considered showbiz royalty, forming part of the celebrity Eigenmann clan.

The daughter of singer-actors Eddie Mesa and Rosemaarie Gil, she was among the second-generation Gil actors, along with her siblings Michael de Mesa and the late Mark Gil. She was aunt to the Eigenmann actors, including Ryan, Geoff, Andi, Gabby, and Max.

Gil’s two children with her former husband, violinist Rony Rogoff — Bianca and Raphael — did not pursue an acting career in the Philippines. She has another son, Jay, from her past relationship with actor Leo Martinez.

