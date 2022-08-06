Photo from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram account and Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta said her goodbye to her “true screen partner” Cherie Gil, who passed away on Friday at the age of 59.

On Instagram, Cuneta said she flew to New York to visit the ailing Gil hoping the veteran actress would recover.

“I flew to New York early yesterday with a heavy heart,still forcing it to hang on to that sliver of hope of God performing a miracle & allowing you to pull through this.I am eternally grateful to Him for giving us the few hours we spent together,” she said at the start of her post.

During their meeting, Gil appeared to be able to talk to Cuneta before exchanging “I love yous” to each other.

Unfortunately, the prime contrabida in Philippine showbiz would pass away several hours after that meeting.

“I leave New York now with a much heavier heart than ever before…because now I am leaving YOU with the knowledge that I will NEVER see you again…I cannot process it,” Cuneta continued.

“It seems so unfair.It will never be the same without you.I will never be the same without you.I told you that you had to fight,please,because you couldn’t leave me & that you were my partner,that there is no one like you.”

Cuneta further said that the passing of Gil shattered her heart into pieces, noting other untimely deaths of her other friends these past few years.

“I love you so very much.It is the end of an era now that you’ve left us…What will I do without you now, Love?My true screen partner,a true friend,ninang of Simone…I miss you so terribly & know it will only get worse,” she added.

Gil and Cuneta’s friendship was formed decades ago when they starred the classic 1985 film “Bituing Walang Ningning.”

Gil spent more than five decades in showbiz, etching her name as local showbiz’s “La Primera Contravida.”

Born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, the acclaimed actress was considered showbiz royalty, forming part of the celebrity Eigenmann clan.

The daughter of singer-actors Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil, she was among the second-generation Gil actors, along with her siblings Michael de Mesa and the late Mark Gil. She was aunt to the Eigenmann actors, including Ryan, Geoff, Andi, Gabby, and Max.

Gil’s two children with her former husband, violinist Rony Rogoff — Bianca and Raphael — did not pursue an acting career in the Philippines. She has another son, Jay, from her past relationship with actor Leo Martinez.

