Another record for teleserye’s online viewership ahead of Aug. 15 end

The characters of John Estrada and Lorna Tolentino in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ meet their end in the August 5 episode of the series. ABS-CBN

MANILA — In another record-breaking episode as it nears its conclusion, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on Friday saw the brutal deaths of two of Cardo’s (Coco Martin) nemeses, Armando (John Estrada) and Lily (Lorna Tolentino).

In the episode titled “Paniningil,” Cardo finally avenged his grand uncle Delfin (Jaime Fabregas), who died after being shot by Armando’s men. While Cardo initially considered making Armando answer to the law, the latter’s threat convinced him to put justice in his own hands.

Similarly enraged over Delfin’s death and Armando’s treachery, members of Task Force Agila helped Cardo execute their gruesome payback. With his arms each tied to a vehicle, Armando could only scream in pain as he was ripped apart, before he was hit head on by a speeding Cardo in a third vehicle.

Lily, meanwhile, briefly managed to outwit Oscar (Rowell Santiago), taking him hostage and pointing a gun at his head. Cardo’s fast thinking, however, saved the President, whom he signaled to drop just as he opened fire at Lily.

The former First Lady’s death was no less bloody, as all members of Agila who surrounded her used up their bullets on the single target, who then fell backwards into a fountain.

The back-to-back character deaths follow several others in recent weeks, as “Ang Probinsyano” counts down to its final episode on August 12. In the past week alone, the characters of Tirso Cruz III, Rosanna Roces, and Geoff Eigenmann also died, narrowing Cardo’s final enemies to Renato and Lucio, portrayed by John Arcilla and Raymond Bagatsing, respectively.

Walang hanggang pasasalamat sa patuloy na pagkapit gabi-gabi, mga ka-Probinsyano!! ALL TIME HIGH ulit tayo ngayong gabi! #FPJAP7Paniningil pic.twitter.com/uI4SXiJZoQ — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) August 5, 2022

The action-packed scenes on Friday proved to be another record-breaking hit, with the episode’s concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live peaking at 367,018 — a new all-time high — according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The previous record of 360,851 was recorded just the night prior.

“Ang Probinsyano,” the country’s No. 1 TV program for nearly five years until ABS-CBN was forced off free television, has steadily grown its online viewers since mid-2020, when the network migrated its programming to digital.

Over the last two years, the Coco Martin starrer has led ABS-CBN titles in marking successive audience milestones on Kapamilya Online Live, with the latest being a scripted drama crossing the 300,00-mark in concurrent viewers.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, and iWantTFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC