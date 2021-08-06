WATCH: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola spend honeymoon in Amanpulo

MANILA -- Newlyweds Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola spent their honeymoon in the posh Amanpulo resort in Palawan.

Mendiola shared highlights of their trip in her latest vlog which she uploaded on Thursday, August 5.

"Amanpulo is really a special place for Howhow and I. It’s close to our hearts cause a lot of our treasured & memorable memories happened there and this time, we made new ones!" she wrote.

The two also had their prenuptial shoot in Amanpulo last year.

Mendiola and Manzano made headlines last April when they revealed that they are already married.

They exchanged “I do’s” in Batangas last February 21, 2021 in a civil wedding rites.

Manzano and Mendiola first went public about their relationship in July 2016.

