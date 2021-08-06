MANILA – Former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" defending champion Myko Mañago has released a new single “Kung Pwede Lang Sana.”

In a digital conference, Mañago said listeners can relate to the "hugot" song which he described as "mapanakit." The new love song was composed by Noriel Calderon and released under RJA Productions.

“It's a love song about a friend na nag-open sa isa niyang kaibigan about sa pag-ibig niya sa isang girl, but unfortunately, that girl is already in love with somebody else. Pero hindi rin mapalad ang babae kasi sinasaktan siya ng partner niya. Doon nabuo ang kuwento ng song. Kaya ang title ng song ay 'Kung Pwede Lang Sana' ako na lamang siya, hindi ko hahayaan na ikaw ay masaktan,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Mañago said he is just grateful to be given a chance to record during the pandemic.

"Ngayong pandemic sobrang hirap po talaga. Kahit paano itong ni-release ko itong kanta na ito na 'Kung Pwede Lang Sana' ay ni-record ko dito sa bahay lang at in-approve naman po ...kaya sobrang thankful po ako," he said.

A former demo singer, Mañago admitted he still can't believe that he is finally making his dream come true -- recording and releasing his songs.

"Actually iniyakan ko 'yan dati noong sinabihan ako dati na magde-demo ka ng kanta kay Mr. Martin Nievera. Talagang sobrang natuwa ako at the same time nasa isip ko na sana one day ako naman ang gawan ng demo song at ako naman ang makapaglabas ng sarili kong kanta sa mga digital platform. I am really grateful and happy na nagkatotoo po siya," he said.

Mañago is a three-time defending champion of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime." Just last year, the singer released five songs.

In March, he and Alisah Bonaobra teamed up for the duet "Pangako."

Aside from "Kung Pwede Lang Sana," which is now out in all digital music platforms, Mañago is set to release more songs this year.