Mobile Legends x Star Wars crossover event to end soon

Heads up, Mobile Legends players!

Have you obtained the limited edition “Darth Vader” skin of Argus and Cyclops’ “Master Yoda”? If not, you still have a chance.

In a tweet, MLBB said the collaboration between the massively successful sci-fi franchise Star Wars and Moonton is coming to an end.

The MLBB x Star Wars skins limited-time draw is ending soon. Seize the last chance to obtain Argus "Darth Vader" and Cyclops "Master Yoda".

The MLBB x Star Wars skins limited-time draw is ending soon. Seize the last chance to obtain Argus "Darth Vader" and Cyclops "Master Yoda".

Notice: This collaboration is authorized only

Star Wars is a sci-fi space media franchise created by George Lucas, which has become a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.

The Mobile Legends event features the highly exclusive Darth Vader and Master Yoda skins, which can be played as Argus and Cyclops in the game.

According to its in-game content, the event will expire in less than three days. The player may obtain the special skin by rolling and drawing from the MLBB event and if you get lucky, you may acquire the limited event skin.

The MLBB x Star Wars collaboration is available in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, East Timor, and Japan.

MLBB also said players may expect future collaborations in other regions.

Historically, Mobile Legends has been merging in content by securing collaborations, such as Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao becoming a skin for in-game fighter Paquito.

