MANILA -- Alas Joaquin, the eldest child of Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica, celebrated his 4th birthday on Wednesday, August 4.

"To the boy who made me mama. To the boy that changed my life. To the boy that gave me purpose and opened up my heart. To the boy who introduced me to a better version of me. Mahal kita kuya. Happy 4th birthday," Padilla wrote on Instagram.

She also posted photos from the birthday celebration of Alas in their home.

The actress admitted that they initially planned to go camping but changed their decision when Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).



"The original plan was to go camping but since we’re transitioning into ECQ once again I decided to celebrate Alas’s birthday here at home. Masaya pa rin naman, this home is filled with love for him," she wrote.

"Sometimes it’s the simplest things that matter."

For his part, Abrenica also took to social media to greet his first son.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa blessing na binigay ka sa amin ni Ama. Wala na akong mahiling dahil kabutihan at kalinawan ang dinulot mo sa buhay namin. Proud ako sa 'yo, hindi ko maipaliwanag kahit musmos ka pa, bilang isang tatay marami akong natututunan pa sa 'yo. Mahal na mahal kita at patuloy akong mabubuhay ng malakas matatag at mabuting ama para sa 'yo," Abrenica wrote on his Instagram page.

Last month, Robin Padilla, confirmed her daughter's separation from Abrenica, saying it was caused by a third party.

Related video: