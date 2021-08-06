MANILA — In another first in Philippine entertainment, ABS-CBN and YouTube have partnered for an “all-new universe” rich with fresh content for Filipinos, according to a teaser released Friday.

“Are you ready to blast off, Kapamilya?” ABS-CBN teased in an animated video depicting a rocket ship with a play button, and the distinctive rings of the network’s logo in its background.

“An all-new universe filled with shows, movies, music, news, and more is coming soon to YouTube. Welcome to #KapamilyaYOUniverse!” the teaser said.

ABS-CBN and YouTube did not yet specify the titles included in the innovative collaboration.

Previously, ABS-CBN partnered with the leading video platform for YouTube Music Night, a virtual concert series that kicked off with Jona, and then Juris and Jed Madela in February.

The Kapamilya network also collaborated with YouTube on Super Stream, where dozens of ABS-CBN’s original titles, from movies, series, to music, were made available in full, for free, on the platform.

“Kapamila YOUniverse” marks ABS-CBN’s latest digital push, following the likes of Kapamilya Online Live, which this week became available to over 180 countries and started streaming 24/7 locally; and the strengthening of iWantTFC, which recently made its entire library free to watch for users in the Philippines.

