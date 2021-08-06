MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes will be one of the bridesmaids of Trina "Hopia" Legaspi, who is marrying her long-time boyfriend Ryan Jarina.

The two were former stars of ABS-CBN's kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit."

ABS-CBN's entertainment site Push was able to get screen grabs of Legaspi's Instagram Story updates, where she made the announcement.

"Parang kailan lang 'yung GB days!! ...Team Bride," Legaspi wrote in her photo which shows her hugging Montes, the newest leading lady of Coco Martin in ABS-CBN's long-running series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Legaspi also reposted a photo, which shows her with Montes and fashion designer Chynna Mamawal.

"Team Bride. So excited!" Legaspi wrote in the photo.

Aside from Montes, actress Michelle Vito is also one of Legaspi's bridesmaid. She confirmed this through a post on TikTok.

Legaspi is best known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit,” where she was part of the batch that also included Kathryn Bernardo and Montes. She came to be referred to as Hopia.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies, and graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

She returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic. She also has a vlog with about 90,000 subscribers and works as a financial advisor.

