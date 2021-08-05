All 8 episodes of ‘Boyfriend No. 13’ now streaming for free

JC Santos, Sue Ramirez, and JC de Vera star in WeTV’s ‘Boyfriend No. 13.’ WeTV Philippines

MANILA — All eight episodes of the WeTV romcom “Boyfriend No. 13” is now available to binge-watch, for free, on the streaming platform.

Directed by John Lapus, “Boyfriend No. 13” stars Sue Ramirez as an astrology-obsessed writer, Kim, who navigates her career and romantic life based on star signs.

JC Santos and JC de Vera portray Bob and Don, respectively, Kim’s love interests and potential match as her 13th boyfriend.

The series also stars Phi Palmos, Hershey Neri, and Brian Sy.

Meanwhile, WeTV shared on Thursday the first look at “BetCin,” its latest original production starring Kylie Padilla as Beth and Andrea Torres as Cindy.

Written and directed by Shugo Praico, “BetCin” follows the love story of the titular characters, lovers who also co-host a popular online show.

On the verge of separation, and with their show “BetCin” due to conclude, Beth and Cindy get invited to join a contest to for the most-love social media couple.

Cindy takes it as an opportunity to get back together, while Beth sees it as a means to start over with a new partner.