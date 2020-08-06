WATCH: Michael Pacquiao wows with rapping skills in new song 'Hate'

MANILA - Michael Pacquiao once again wowed netizens with his rapping skills as he performed his new song “Hate” live on the Wish 107.5 bus.

The video of Pacquiao’s performance was uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday and has already been viewed more than 1 million times. It is also at the 8th spot in the list of YouTube trending videos as of writing.

According to the Wish 107.5 page, “Hate” is Pacquiao’s way of “introducing his artistry and shutting down haters.” The song is also reportedly part of his debut album "Dreams."

Pacquiao, 18, is the second child of Senator Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao. He has four other siblings — Emmanuel, Mary Divine, Queen Elizabeth, and Israel.