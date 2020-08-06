Ricky Lee's masterclasses, workshoppers’ reunion to be featured in Cinemalaya 2020

Ricky Lee. Handout

MANILA - Events featuring award-winning screenwriter Ricky Lee are among the main attractions of this year’s Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Based on the festival’s calendar, Cinemalaya will host a special virtual reunion for those who have taken Ricky Lee’s scriptwriting workshop from the years 1982 until the present.

Among those who have taken Lee’s workshop within the said timeframe are directors Mac Alejandre, Michael Tuviera, Dwein Baltazar, Antonette Jadaone, Dan Villegas, and Sari Dalena; actresses Iza Calzado, Agot Isidro, Cherie Gil, Chynna Ortaleza, and Bea Alonzo; actor Xian Lim; documentary filmmaker Babyruth Villarama; producer Bianca Balbuena; TV executive Richard Reynante; book publisher Jun Matias; musician Kean Cipriano; entertainment journalist Mell Navarro, and many more.

Some of these personalities will join the virtual reunion to be held on August 8, which will be hosted by director Paolo Villaluna and comedian John Lapus.

In addition to this, Lee will also hold online masterclasses on storytelling titlted “Mga Tao at mga Tauhan” on August 9 and 15.

The course description describes the activity as a venue where “participants will understand the value of thinking inside and outside the box and how to write during the pandemic by harnessing the magic of convergence and serendipity.”